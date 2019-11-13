Lorraine R. Ebinger, 76, died in Lebanon on Tuesday, November 12. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Gary W. Farmer, formerly of Lebanon, died in Sacramento, California, in October 2019. No services will be held as per his wishes. His ashes will be scattered along the American River in Sacramento.
Blair Wendell Keil, 63, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Cheryl Lea Laswell, 64, died on Wednesday, November 13, in Albany. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.