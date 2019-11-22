Sara E. Anderson, 72, of Otis, Oregon, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, in Corvallis. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Nancy Burke Teass James passed away November 18, 2019. Visit www.weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.
You have free articles remaining.
Delwin D. Kropf, 85, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Kenneth W. Weygandt, 83, of Brownsville, passed away Thursday at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)