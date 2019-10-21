Lloyd “Clay” Carpenter, 91, of, Lebanon, died, October 21, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Enid Rose Berne Fulsang, 95, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
George R. Geiwitz, 84, died on Sunday, October 20, in Albany. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.
Wanda J. Leach, 91, of Philomath, died October 21, 2019 at her home in Philomath. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Harold Benton McFarlin, 98, of Lebanon passed away Saturday in Lebanon. No services are planned. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home.
Julia Kathryn “Kathy” McLaran, 85, of Eugene and formerly of Albany passed away Sunday in Eugene. Arrangements are pending at Fisher Funeral Home.
Michael J. Morgan, 76, died on Saturday, October 19, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements.
Mary Ellen Nemchick, 95 of Albany, passed away on Friday, October 18. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Joe Shaw, age 80, of Albany, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Dorothea James Smith, 75, of Corvallis died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.