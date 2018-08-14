Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Vivian Korn, 95, of Corvallis, died Saturday, August 11. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Joseph M. Mendonca, 70, of Corvallis, died Sunday, August 12. Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Jeanette Marie Roberts, born February 16, 1937, passed away peacefully in Sweet Home on August 14, 2018. Family will hold services at a later date. Full obituary at www.weddle-funeral.com.

Donald Whippo, age 97, of Salem, died Friday, August 10, 2018. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

