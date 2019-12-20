Death notices

Steven Baumann, 64, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Keith Broyles, 81, of Albany, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living on December 19, 2019. Crown Memorial is handling arrangements.

William “Bill” Dudek, 80, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are pending through Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Joseph F. Malango, 87, of Albany, formerly of Corvallis, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.