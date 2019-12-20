Death notices

Steven Baumann, 64, of Albany, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. 

Keith Broyles, 81, of Albany, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living on December 19, 2019. Crown Memorial is handling arrangements.

William “Bill” Dudek, 80, of Albany, passed away Wednesday at Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are pending through Fisher Funeral Home. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Joseph F. Malango, 87, of Albany, formerly of Corvallis, died Friday, December 20, 2019, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Tami Lee Mott, 60, of Cascadia, passed away Thursday December 19, 2019. Donations in her name can be made to the Sweet Home Funeral Chapel to help defray the costs. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

Ryan Leroy Rowe, 35, longtime resident of Sweet Home, passed away at his home in Christmas Valley on Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com

Susan Lee Tomlin, 73, of Albany, passed away on December 5, 2019. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

