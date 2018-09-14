Clara Jane Krieger, 81, of Albany, died Wednesday, September 12, 2018. At her request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Lester “Ted” T. Schmale Jr., 79, of Albany, died Friday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Mary Edith Martens, 59, of Corvallis, died Thursday, September 13 in Corvallis. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Leonard "Len" Charles Hainz II, 69, of Albany, died Wednesday, September 12. A service time will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Carol Silbaugh, 83, of Albany, died Thursday, September 13 at her home. A funeral service will be at 12 p.m. Thursday, September 20 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Harold Miller, 63, of Albany, died Monday, September 3 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Bateman Funeral Home in Newport is handling arrangements.