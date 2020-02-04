Death notices

Death notices

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

George E. Hart, 68, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be at a later date. McHenry Funeral Home handled arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Michael P. Moore, 64, of Monroe, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. The family is planning a private memorial at a later date. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Kay Marie Roth, 63, of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Bonnie Nell Sinor, 79, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no local public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News