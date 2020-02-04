Death notices

George E. Hart, 68, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020, in Corvallis. A memorial service will be at a later date. McHenry Funeral Home handled arrangements. (www.mchenryfuneralhome.com)

Michael P. Moore, 64, of Monroe, Oregon, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at his home. The family is planning a private memorial at a later date. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Kay Marie Roth, 63, of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)

Bonnie Nell Sinor, 79, of Albany, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no local public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)