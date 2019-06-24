Marie Rose Ashdown, 87, of Philomath, died Saturday, June 22, 2019. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Gerald L. Becker, age 93, died Friday, June 21, 2019 at his Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Michael Jay Epperson, 60, of Sweet Home, passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Charles "Don" Jarvis, age 78 of Corvallis, died Saturday June 22, 2019. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www. mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Donald E. Lewis, 92, of Lebanon, died, Sunday at his home. No services are planned. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Walt Mangnell, 95, of Albany, passed away at his home in April. A 10 a.m. celebration of life will be on Thursday, June 27 at Fisher Funeral Home with a reception to follow.