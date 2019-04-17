Michelle “Shelly” Garrett, 65 of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Phyllis Irene Johnson, 83, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019, in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Eric W. Mathews, 50, of Corvallis, died on Sunday, April 14, at Good Samaritan Hospital. Crown Memorial and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship are handling arrangements.
Ruth (Duering) Yost Sommerson, 81, of Toledo, died April 13, 2019, after suffering a stroke. No services are planned.
Helen Mary Thomas, 98, of Lebanon, died, Tuesday, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.