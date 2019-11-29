Eugene Amundson, 88, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Gloria Galvan, 88, of Albany, passed away at her home Sunday. Services are pending, and Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
Dorothy M. Lane, 90, passed away on Monday, November 25, in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Ricky Mark Shurts, 58, of Lebanon passed away Tuesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)