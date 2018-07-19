Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Geraldine Gaye Beltrand, of Corvallis, died July 16, 2018. She was 85. Murphy-Musgrove Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Joseph Randall Couch, Jr., of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)

