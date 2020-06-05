Death notices

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ernest “Ernie” Marion Baxter, 82, of Sweet Home died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Betty Irene Danielson, 87, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Carol Eileen Hagle, 82, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Services are pending. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling arrangements.

Richard Dean Hodson, 81, died in Corvallis on Thursday, June 4. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

John “Bill” William Latimer, 81, died on Thursday, June 4 in Albany. You can leave condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

John Martinsen, 76, of Corvallis died June 4, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.