Death notices

Ernest “Ernie” Marion Baxter, 82, of Sweet Home died Monday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Betty Irene Danielson, 87, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Carol Eileen Hagle, 82, of Sweet Home died Thursday. Services are pending. Weddle Funeral Service in Lebanon is handling arrangements.

Richard Dean Hodson, 81, died in Corvallis on Thursday, June 4. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

John “Bill” William Latimer, 81, died on Thursday, June 4 in Albany. You can leave condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.

John Martinsen, 76, of Corvallis died June 4, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

