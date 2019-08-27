Evelyn L. Goff, 87, of Tangent, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Mary Louise Irwin, 74, of Sweet Home passed away Tuesday, August 20, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
Gladys A. Lill, 97, of Corvallis, died Sunday, August 25, 2019. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home.
Mike McBride, 63, of Philomath, died on Friday, August 23, 2019 in Corvallis. Services are pending for later in October 2019. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Jerry Lawrence Ross, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.
William “Bill” D. Wilson, 69, died on Friday, August 23, in Albany. Please leave your condolences for his family at www.hustonjost.com.