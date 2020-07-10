Death notices

Death notices

{{featured_button_text}}

Jerry Lee Jackson, of Jerry's Precision Muffler Shop in Corvallis, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Arrangements are pending. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Paula Rae Carlson, 69 of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).

Monty James Howard, 68, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News