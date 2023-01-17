Arlene Mae Baker

Resident on Riverside Drive since 1952. She came into the world August 31 1922 in Elk City, Oregon. Parents, Andrew and Clara (Becker) Bristlin. Her Mom at the age of 50, brought her 10th child into the family. At the age of 3, they moved to Eddyville, Oregon, where Arlene graduated from high school. After graduating high school, Arlene attended O.C.E. in Monmouth for 2 years, with the goal of becoming a teacher. She then left O.C.E. on an emergency contract to return to Eddyville, teaching primary grades for 6 years.

She married her husband Herbert (Bill) Baker in 1948, and moved into Corvallis. She continued her education and graduated from O.C.E. And got her B.S. for teaching at Oregon State. She then taught in the Albany Schools for 30 years, at Madison and Liberty Schools. Arlene then retired 1978. Arlene has a student that has kept in touch with her to this day.

After retiring she and Bill worked together to build a cabin and pole barn on their 52 acres on Shot Pouch. She loved traveling, bowling, she was an excellent bowler, with many trophies, and high game pins to show for her skills) and was the cheerleader of every team she played on! Dancing, she loved all dances, but the Polka was her favorite. Gardening, Arlene could grow anything, and did. Her yard, and garden showcases her talent. She loved, and spent many, many hours outside in her yard, and garden. She followed and was a HUGE fan of the NBA for many years, and could tell you anything you wanted to know about any team, player, or coach.

She and Bill owned several bull dogs through the years, and her last was a Boston Terrier, Lucky.

She also loved and had an extensive clock collection, 191 to be exact. And when they struck the hour, oh my goodness what a commotion!!

The youngest of 10 children, and last survivor: Brothers were Bill, Carl, Albert and Ernest (twins), Edward, Fredrick and Lewis Bristlin. Sisters: Kate Petersen and Clara Wakefield. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, "her girls," and many others.

Bill her husband died in 1991. He is survived by many nieces and nephews, and a special friend Tisa Wecht. Arlene now rests beside her husband at Twin Oaks Cemetery.

Her last request for all that survive her, family and friends, is to remember her with the thoughts that touched your life. There will be a celebration of life and potluck, bringing food is not required, on February 25 at 12:30 p.m. at Corvallis Community Center.