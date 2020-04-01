Death notice

Jerry Lee Bellek, 71, passed away March 28, 2020. A private service will take place.North Santiam Funeral Services is handling the arrangements. nsantiamfs@wvi.com
Jessie Catherine Schuetze, 95 of Albany, passed away Wednesday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Carolyn J. Lee, 88, of Corvallis, passed away March 30, 2020. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
You have free articles remaining.
Gerald "Jay" Robinson, age 80 of Wilsonville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Services will be held at a later date, Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
James Darwin Peek, 82, of Corvallis passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany. There are no plans for a memorial service at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Jenny Lee Whiteman, 88, of Philomath, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Elsie Mae Williams, 80, of Albany, passed away at her daughter's home in Brownsville. Services are pending, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Fairie "F. Lynn" Lassley, passed away April 1, 2020. Services pending. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guestbook.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.