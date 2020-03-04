Death notice

Rosa Lee Monday, 92, of Eugene, Oregon passed away on March 1, 2020. Arrangements in the care of Sunset Hills Funeral Home in Eugene.

Stephanie Jean Hendrickson, 59, of Sweet Home passed away after a long illness on Tuesday March 3, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

LaRea D. Johnston, 84, of Corvallis, died Wednesday, March 4,2020. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Jeffrey Lawrence Miller, 41 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020. At his request, no services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com