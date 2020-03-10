death notice

Debra Kaye Warren, 65, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Carol Bernice Smith, 83, of Philomath, passed away at her home in Philomath on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Herbert Lee Gustafson, 73, passed away on Friday, March 6th, 2020, in Sublimity, Oregon. For service information and to leave condolences please visit www.hustonjost.com.

William Eston Dixon, 92, of Corvallis, passed away at his home in Corvallis on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. There will be a private graveside service for the family on Friday. A memorial service is planned for friends and family for the near future. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.