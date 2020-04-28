death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Barbara Hogg, 84, of Albany passed away on Tuesday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Linda Louise McDaniel, 67, of Salem passed away Monday afternoon at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. At her request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Carrie Yvonne Schuoler, 28 years and 686 months, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 27, 2020 in Albany. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.