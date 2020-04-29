Death notice

Death notice

Austin Dale West, 23, of Sweet Home passed away Monday April 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Elizabeth "Betty' Johnson, 97, of Corvallis, passed away April 29, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Thomas Grimm, 50, of Philomath, passed away April 28, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Rev. John Eugene Boaz, passed away April 22, 2020 at home. “Please share memories at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries".

Brianna Lynn Hays, passed away April 27, 2020. A private family service will be held. North Santiam Funeral Home handling the arrangements.

Elsie Jost,97, of Albany passed away Tuesday in Albany.  A memorial service will be announced at a later date.  Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to view an online memorial for Elsie.

