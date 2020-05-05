Death notice

James Herman Biegel, 94, of Albany passed away Monday at Bonaventure of North Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Ferris Coette Rust, 89, of Albany passed away at Anna’s House Adult Foster Care. At the family’s request no services are planned. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Clarence Yoshito Omoto, 96, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Memorial service arrangements are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Randy Robert Sloniecki, 59, passed away on Friday, May 1, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com
Douglas Wade Fish, 78, of Corvallis passed away May 1, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
William “Bill” Joseph Pylypow, 74, passed away on Friday, May 1, in Albany. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.
Donald J. Graham, 58, passed away on Thursday, April 30, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Patricia Lou Ribe, 73, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Louis Dean Wells, 66, of Sweet Home passed away Friday, May 1, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Shawn Albert McDaniel, 70, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday morning, May 3, at his home. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Linda Kay Shell, 80, of Albany passed away May 2, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital. Arrangements are by McHenry Funeral Home. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Roger James Midling, 81, of Albany passed away Saturday morning at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. At his request no public services will be held. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.aasum-dufour.com)
Edward W. Wallace, 87, of Lebanon passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 in Eugene. Private family services were held. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
