Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Emilee Anne Witt,64, of Albany passed away on February 20, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Forest G. Gwinn, 69 of Albany, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News