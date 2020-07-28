Death notice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Ignacio Cervantes-Castillo, 56, of Tangent, passed away July 26, 2020 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Anita R. Windom, 66, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Ardith A. Jesse, 91, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com