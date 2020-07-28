Death notice

Ignacio Cervantes-Castillo, 56, of Tangent, passed away July 26, 2020 at the Samaritan Albany General Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Anita R. Windom, 66, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Ardith A. Jesse, 91, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at her Corvallis home. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Ricci Lee Zeigler, 66, of Corvallis, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
Joseph Lee Strickland, passed away July 23, 2020 No scheduled services. Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.
William "Bill" Joseph Shoemake, passed away July 23, 2020 No scheduled services. Visit weddle-funeral.com to leave your condolences.
