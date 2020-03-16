Death notice

Kathleen Ann Tabor, 74, of Junction City, OR, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Eugene. A private graveside service is planned for March 19. A Celebration of Life gathering will be held later on in the year. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Todd Borntreger, 56, of Lebanon, passed away Friday at his home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
Clifford Vauhgn Smith Jr., 88, formerly of Corvallis, died Friday, March 13 in Portland. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Larry H. Thomas, 80, of Albany, passed away Thursday afternoon at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Ronald Lee Kruse, 65, of Albany passed away on Saturday. A service will be scheduled at a later date. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Alice Jean Taylor, 84, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.
Eugene K. Kutsch, 85, passed away in Albany on Monday, March 16. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Dorothy A. Mason, 90, passed away on Monday, March 16 in Lebanon. You may leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Richard William Brown, 28, of Albany, passed away Friday evening at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
James E. Sanders, 82, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. There will be a private family gathering. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.