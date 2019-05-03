{{featured_button_text}}

Roger B. Rietz, 80, of Albany died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Regency Albany. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Michael James Pietila, 65, of Lyons died Thursday, May 2, 2019.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

