Death notice

John P. Green, 55, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.demossurdan.com

Beverly Irene Lutz, 91, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at her home in Brookdale, Albany. Please share your thoughts and memoires for the family at www.demossurdan.com.

Christopher Klesh, 46, of Sweet Home lost his hard fought battle with multiple sclerosis and passed away on July 28, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

