Death notice

Eric David Lindley, 45, formerly of Lebanon, passed away March 4, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. Hazen & Jaeger Valley Funeral Home of Spokane Valley, Washington, is handling the arrangements.
Ann Loraine McLaws, 87, of Sweet Home, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)
Gerald W. Mink, 63, of Sweet Home, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. (www.sweethomefuneral.com)