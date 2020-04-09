Death notice

David Winston Price, 72, of Albany passed away Wednesday at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Greg L, Mimnaugh, 74, of Corvallis passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.