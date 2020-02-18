Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Opal Jamison,93, of Monroe, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at home.  McHenry Funeral Home in Corvallis is handling arrangements. www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News