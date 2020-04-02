Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Peggy Rolph, 58, of Sweet Home passed away Wednesday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Louis Ferron Peterson, 88 of Albany, passed away on Tuesday.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Leonard James “Len” Johnson, 83, formerly of Albany, passed away March 29, 2020, in Vancouver, Washington. He is survived by wife Marjorie Johnson, five children and six grandchildren. Private family services will be held later. Evergreen Staples Funeral Home in Vancouver, is handling the arrangements.

Elizabeth Stanturf, 91, originally of Oregon, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at her home in Laramie, Wyoming. Burial will be at Alsea Cemetery in Alsea, leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Paul Ray Swaggerty, 55, of Sweet Home, passed away Thursday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Myron "Dale" Payne, passed away March 24, 2020. Weddle Funeral Home is handling

Eugenia “Jeanie” Ames, passed away April 1, 2020. Weddle Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News