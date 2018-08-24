Death notice Aug 24, 2018 Updated 8 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 17¢ / day Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Trenton Richard Howe, 23, of Albany, passed away Thursday, August 23, 2018. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Death Notice August 25 2018 Trenton Richard Howe Celebrate the life of: Death notice Send Flowers Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone. Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary promotion Enter Today! Great Grocery Giveaway! Win $250 of Groceries in the Great Grocery Giveaway! promotion ENTER THE 2017 MARCH FEVER CHALLENGE! Enter the 2017 March Fever Challenge! Funeral Homes Bollman Funeral Home 694 Main St, Dallas, OR 97338 503-623-8810 Website Murphy Musgrove Funeral Home 480 W 7th Ave, Junction City, OR 97448 541-998-2152 Website Huston-jost Funeral Home 86 W Grant St, Lebanon, OR 97355 541-258-2123 Website