Death notice

Joseph R Such Sr. 81 passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday April 16, in Albany. At his request, no funeral service will be held. Contact family for more information. Crown Memorial Services handled the arrangements.
John Wagner, 91 of Albany, passed away on Thursday morning. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com
Thomas Edward Grimm, 50 of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Corvallis. There are no memorial services planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave messages of condolence for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
William Roy Barber, 95 of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Corvallis. There are no memorial services planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave messages of condolence for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
