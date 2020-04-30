Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Joseph R Such Sr. 81 passed away peacefully in his home on Thursday April 16, in Albany. At his request, no funeral service will be held. Contact family for more information. Crown Memorial Services handled the arrangements.

John Wagner, 91 of Albany, passed away on Thursday morning. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

Thomas Edward Grimm, 50 of Corvallis, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in Corvallis. There are no memorial services planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave messages of condolence for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

William Roy Barber, 95 of Corvallis, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Corvallis. There are no memorial services planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave messages of condolence for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com