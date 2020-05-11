Death notice

Bonnie Joan Norton, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in Lebanon. There is a private burial planned in the near future. Please leave condolence messages for the family on the website www.hustonjost.com

Lois “Marge” Brewer, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Services will be announced at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com