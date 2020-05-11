Death notice

Robert R. “Bob” Lowry, 96, of Albany passed away Friday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Martha Neglay, 76, of Albany passed away at her residence on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Edward “Lee” Smith, 79, of Brownsville passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Mona Bennett, 83, of Corvallis, passed away May 9, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Bonnie Joan Norton, 89, of Lebanon, passed away on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at her home in Lebanon. There is a private burial planned in the near future. Please leave condolence messages for the family on the website www.hustonjost.com
Lois “Marge” Brewer, 92, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Services will be announced at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Lucille “Pat” Pearson, 97, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 In Albany. A Celebration of Life will be held in her honor at a later date. Please leave condolences for her family at www.hustonjost.com
Stephen Brown, 43, died on Sunday, May 10, in Lebanon. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling his arrangements. www.hustonjost.com
Anna Margarita Crossan, 89, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolence online at www.hustonjost.com.
Frances Lee Ann John, 68, formerly of Sweet Home passed away Monday May 11, 2020, in Salem. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Martin “Marty” Spalinger, 72, of Lebanon, died, Saturday, May 2, at his home. A memorial will be held at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Thelma “Irene” Johnston, 88, of Lebanon, died, Sunday, May 10 at her home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Alton “Scott” Nielsen, 59, of Albany passed away Saturday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Gaylord Byron Lowry, 92, of Albany passed away Friday at Albany General Hospital. Arrangements are by Fisher Funeral Home. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.