Death notice

Gregory Forsgren, 72 of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, February 13, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Lawrence James Cox, 70, of Lebanon, passed away, Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Corvallis. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

David Lloyd Troutman, 80, passed away in Lebanon on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Judy Edna Brown, 67 of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. A memorial service will be announced later. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).