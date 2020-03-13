Death notice

Roger Dasch, 90 of Albany passed away Thursday.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements www.aasum-dufour.com

William R. Moyer, 96, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Please share your thoughts and memories at www.demossdurdan.com

Wallace E. Parmenter, 82, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the Corvallis Manor.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com

Ilana M. Bakke, 65, of Albany, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Geraldine Anne Smith, 91, of Sweet Home passed away Thursday.Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

DonnaLee Zolotoff, 87, of Albany died on Friday, March 13, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

