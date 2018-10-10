Micheal Peter Pappadis, 54, of Sweet Home, passed away in Albany on Saturday, October 7, 2018. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Find an Obituary
promotion
We’re writing to thank you again for your [NEWSPAPER NAME] subscription, and to share some tips and handy links that you can use to take advantage of the exciting new full-access subscription program. If you haven’t yet activated, just follow these easy steps to activate your subscription an…
Funeral Homes
541-926-5541
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is an attractive full service mortuary located in Albany, Oregon.