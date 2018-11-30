Mr. Dana Ray Dull, age 60, died Friday, November 23, 2018 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.demossdurdan.com.
Breaking
Find an Obituary
APpromotionspotlight
The entry period is closed, and the Destinations Photo Contest is again host to thousands of your amazing vacation photos.
APpromotionspotlight
Got a favorite travel photo? You could win $1,000 in our 2017 Destinations Photo Contest! Enter here!
Vacation photographs often capture a perfect moment in a favorite place.