Death notice

Donald Eugene Harding, 69, residence of Ashland Oregon, passed away on May 1, 2020. Services are pending Sutherlin Chapel of the Roses.
Ted Milligan, 83, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at the Oregon Veterans Home in Lebanon. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Patricia G. Phillips, 93 of Corvallis, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020. Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com
