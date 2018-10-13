Try 1 month for 99¢

George O. Pfaff, age 92, of Albany, died Wednesday, October 10, 2018, at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

