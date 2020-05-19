Death notice

Boyd E. Jones- of Corvallis passed away May 14, 2020. Private burial at Bethany Cemetery in Silverton Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service
Duane L. Davis, 81, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday at his home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
Robert “Bob” Wolfenbarger, 68, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com
