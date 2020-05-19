Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Boyd E. Jones- of Corvallis passed away May 14, 2020. Private burial at Bethany Cemetery in Silverton Arrangements by Weddle Funeral Service

Duane L. Davis, 81, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday at his home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

Robert “Bob” Wolfenbarger, 68, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home. To leave a condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com