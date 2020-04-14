Death notice

Walter N. Hyatt, 87, of Albany passed away Monday, April 13, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Dennis 'Joe' Lee Bremer, 76, of Albany passed away Sunday April 12, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
Jean Marie Walker, 78, of Corvallis passed away at her home in Corvallis on Monday, April 13, 2020. There are no funeral services planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Mary Catherine Carson, 80, of Sweet Home passed away Monday at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. Huston-Jost Funeral home is handling arrangements. www.hustonjost.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.