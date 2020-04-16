Death notice

Death notice

Marcia Ann Robinson, 76 of Corvallis passed away April 14, 2020. Private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guest book.

Joe Jenkins, 90, of Sweet Home, passed away Tuesday, April 14, 2020 Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Sharon E. Jones, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday at her home.  To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com                                                                                                                          Gary E. Williams, 74, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday in Albany.  To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

