Death notice

Marcia Ann Robinson, 76 of Corvallis passed away April 14, 2020. Private Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the online guest book.

Sharon E. Jones, 75, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday at her home. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com Gary E. Williams, 74, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday in Albany. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com