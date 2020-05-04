Death notice

James Herman Biegel, 94, of Albany passed away Monday at Bonaventure of North Albany.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Ferris Coette Rust, 89, of Albany passed away at Anna’s House Adult Foster Care.  At the family’s request no services are planned.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.   www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Clarence Yoshito Omoto, 96 of Corvallis, passed away at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center on Saturday, May 2, 2020.Memorial service arrangements are pending.  McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Randy Robert Sloniecki, 59, passed away on Friday, May 1, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com

Douglas Wade Fish, 78, of Corvallis, passed away May 1, 2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

William “Bill” Joseph Pylypow, 74, passed away on Friday, May 1, in Albany. Please leave your condolences at www.hustonjost.com.

Donald J. Graham, 58, passed away on Thursday, April 30, in Lebanon. Please leave condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

