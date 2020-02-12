Death notice

Donald Marsh of Lebanon passed away at his residence on his 83rd birthday. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Lorretta Gardner Holliday, 83, of Corvallis, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Shirley Hutcheson, 76 of Albany, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Daniel Joseph Schrock, 68, of Corvallis died on February 11, 2020. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

