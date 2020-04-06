Death notice

Phillip Harold Palkki, 93, of Sweet Home passed away Friday. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com

Katherine Ann Snapp, 67, of Albany passed away on April 2, 2020 with her husband, James, by her side. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

June A Hammond, 91, of Albany passed away on Friday.  A service will be scheduled at a later date.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Richard A Larsell, 97, of Tangent passed away on Saturday.  Private burial will take place at Willamette National Cemetery. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Darlene Marie Roth, 80, of Albany, passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020 at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com 

Lois Lorene Pierce, 95, of Albany passed away on Monday, April 6. Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Marion Elizabeth Weinand, 65, of Albany passed away on Saturday.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Edward Kirk Nicolaides, 99 formally of Corvallis passed away in Salem April 4, 2020Howell, Edwards, Doerksen with Rigdon-Ransom Funeral Directors is handling the arrangements.

Clyde L. Toedtemeier, 84 of Harrisburg, passed away Monday morning at his residence.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.www.aasum-dufour.com

Roberta Maxine August, 93 of Lebanon, passed away Monday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Darwin Jay Hanning, 74, of Philomath, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at the Oregon Veteran's Home in Lebanon.  There are no funeral services planned at this time.  Darwin will be laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland in the near future.  McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

