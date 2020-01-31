Death notice

Death notice

{{featured_button_text}}

Gary Wayne Kinman, 73, of Philomath, passed away January 31,2020. Please leave condolences for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News