Death notice

William Robert Harris, 82, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Thursday, December 26, 2019.  A celebration of life memorial is being planned for the near future.  McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com

Dwight Lowell Fleury, 92, of Lebanon passed away Thursday in Corvallis. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling the arrangements.  www.sweethomefuneral.com

Dixie Louise Weldon, 82, died on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Ronald L. Groshong, 76, formerly of Sweet Home, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019 in Corvallis. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Marnie F. ladd, 61, passed away December 26, 2019. Service information pending. Please visit weddle-funeral.com to sign the guest book.

Catherine Cracraft, age 97, of Corvallis, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019.  Arrangements are pending.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

Suzan E. Taylor,72, of Corvallis, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.  Please share your thoughts and memories for the family at www.demossdurdan.com.

 

