Death notice

Donald “Don” Heintzman, 83, of Albany passed away on Saturday. A service will be scheduled in late June. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Katherine Marie Kelker, 64, of Albany passed away Saturday at her home. Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.hustonjost.com.
Dr. Robert Steele, 83, of Corvallis passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Corvallis. Services will be held at a later date. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Adam Mitchell Spencer, 37, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday April 19, 2020. Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com
Larry B. Rogers, 69, of Corvallis passed away at Evergreen Hospice House in Albany on Saturday, April 18, 2020. No funeral service is planned at this time. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.
Christopher R. Bronte, 67, of Albany passed away on April 15, 2020. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Daniel Wayne Halsey, 52, of Halsey passed away Sunday at his residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Steven Ray Payne, 64, of Albany passed away Saturday at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
John William O’Brien, 82, of Albany passed away on Sunday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Rosemary Heldebrant, 97, of Albany passed away on Monday. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com
Erma Lou Miller, 79, of Lebanon passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com.
James Ellis Murray, 90, passed away in Lebanon Saturday, April 18, 2020. You are encouraged to leave condolences online at www.hustonjost.com.
