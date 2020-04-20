Death notice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Donald “Don” Heintzman, 83, of Albany passed away on Saturday. A service will be scheduled in late June. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Katherine Marie Kelker, 64, of Albany passed away Saturday at her home. Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced at a later date. To leave an online condolence for the family, go to www.hustonjost.com.

Dr. Robert Steele, 83, of Corvallis passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020 in Corvallis. Services will be held at a later date. Please leave thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.