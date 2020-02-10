Death Notice

Carol E. Georgelis, 59, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave online condolences at www.hustonjost.com
Betty Lou Morrill, 95, of Albany, passed away on December 9. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. (www.fisherfuneralhome.com)
You have free articles remaining.
Jo Anne J. Phillips, 87, of Corvallis, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 in Corvallis. Services details are pending. McHenry Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.www.mchenryfuneralhome.com
Brenda Kay Stephens, 41 of Philomath, passed away Saturday morning at the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Family and Friends may leave condolences at www.aasum-dufour.com . AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
David V. Schwartzengraber, 59, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 in Lebanon. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.
Paul F. Hoffstadt, 87, of Corvallis, passed away at his home on Sunday, February 8, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A funeral mass is planned for the near future. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com