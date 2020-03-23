Death notice

Laurell L. Crutcher, 82 of Albany, passed away Saturday at her residence. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Timothy Hill, 54, of Albany, passed away at his home. Services are pending, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Joyann C. Walding, 80, passed away on Friday, March 20th in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Rochelle L. Tinnin, 84, passed away on Friday, March 20, in Lebanon. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Betty J. Gentry-McCown, 93, passed away in Lebanon, on Friday, March 20th. Please leave your condolences for her family at www.hustonjost.com.