Death notice

Laurell L. Crutcher, 82 of Albany, passed away Saturday at her residence.  AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.aasum-dufour.com

Timothy Hill, 54, of Albany, passed away at his home. Services are pending, Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.  www.fisherfuneralhome.com

Joyann C. Walding, 80, passed away on Friday, March 20th in Corvallis. Please leave your condolences for the family at www.hustonjost.com.

Rochelle L. Tinnin, 84, passed away on Friday, March 20, in Lebanon. To leave your condolences for the family please visit www.hustonjost.com.

Betty J. Gentry-McCown, 93, passed away in Lebanon, on Friday, March 20th. Please leave your condolences for her family at www.hustonjost.com.

Ilene Marie Anderton, 79, of Philomath, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com . There is no memorial service planned at this time.

Bernice Wilson, 93, of Junction City, passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com  . At this time, there will be no memorial service.

Mary Anne Nardello of Corvallis passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the age of 104. McHenry Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please leave condolence messages for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com. At this time, there will not be a memorial service. Burial will take place at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland.

Arthur L. Wallace, 98, of Albany, passed away at his daughter's home in Corvallis. Private family services will be held at the Lebanon I.O.O.F cemetery. Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com

